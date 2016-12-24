36.6 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, December 25, 2016
In Christmas Eve speech, king urges Spaniards to stay united

In Christmas Eve speech, king urges Spaniards to stay united

By FOX News -
57

MADRID –  In his Christmas Eve speech, King Felipe VI of Spain urges respect for the rule of law and calls on Spaniards to remain united.

The separatist government of Spain’s Catalonia region has announced plans for an independence referendum in 2017 despite a constitutional ban on such a vote and fierce opposition from the central government.

In his TV address, the king didn’t mention Catalonia but clearly referred to the region when he criticized attitudes that “violate the rules guaranteeing our democracy and freedom.” He said they “lead to tensions and fruitless confrontations.”

In Felipe’s words: “Progress, modernization and wellbeing always require of democratic coexistence that is based on respect to the law and a will of building instead of destroying, becoming bigger rather than smaller, stronger and not weaker.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC 2016 - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB