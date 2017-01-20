In pictures: Donald J. Trump prepares to take office as 45th President of the United States

President Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama pose with President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania at the White House in Washington (AP) president-barack-obama-and-first-lady-michelle-obama-pose-with-president-elect-donald-trump-and-his-wife-melania-at-the-white-house-in-washington

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrives for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington. (AP) president-elect-donald-trump-and-his-wife-melania-arrives-for-a-church-service-at-st.-john’s-episcopal-church-across-from-the-white-house-in-washington.

Rev Luis Leon greets President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania as they arrive for a church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, on Donald Trump’s inauguration day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (AP) rev-luis-leon-greets-president-elect-donald-trump-and-his-wife-melania-as-they-arrive-for-a-church-service-at-st.-john’s-episcopal-church-across-from-the-white-house-in-washington,-friday,-jan.-20,-2017,-on-donald-trump’s-inauguration-day.-(ap-photo/alex-brandon)

President-elect Donald Trump and his wife Melania arrive for church service at St. John’s Episcopal Church across from the White House in Washington (AP) president-elect-donald-trump-and-his-wife-melania-arrive-for-church-service-at-st.-john’s-episcopal-church-across-from-the-white-house-in-washington