In the Zone: Padres vs. Dodgers Preview

Three things to look for in this weekend’s Dodgers-Padres series.

15 mins ago

Jared Dudley hosts Elite Skills Academy with special guests Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis

15 mins ago

Wil Myers on his 2-run home run and the series win vs the Braves

11 hours ago

WATCH: Myers and Renfroe crush 2-run homers off the Braves

12 hours ago

Hunter Renfroe on his home run and Padres' win over the Braves

12 hours ago

Does Andy Green need to start showing more fire on the field?

23 hours ago

