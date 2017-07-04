The Padres take on the Indians for 3 games starting on the 4th of July.

More FOX Sports San Diego Videos In the Zone: Padres vs Indians Preview Watch the benches clear after Dodgers and Padres managers get into spat Clippers are interested in Inglewood, why not a return to San Diego? Randy McMichael on expectations for the 2017 Chargers Jared Dudley hosts Elite Skills Academy with special guests Devin Booker and Tyler Ulis Mar-GOES 4 THE CYCLE featuring Kike Hernandez More FOX Sports San Diego Videos »