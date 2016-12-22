Inactives: Sproles Back In The Lineup

Prior to kickoff of tonight’s Thursday Night Football matchup with the New York Giants, the Eagles announced that the following seven players will be inactive:

WR Paul Turner

T Halapoulivaati Vaitai

DT Taylor Hart

DE Stephen Means

CB Dwayne Gratz

G Josh Andrews

G Dillon Gordon

For the first time since Week 5, Lane Johnson is back in the active lineup for the Eagles, and he gets the start at right tackle. Allen Barbre will start at left guard, with Isaac Seumalo and Stefen Wisniewski available off the bench.

In the backfield, Darren Sproles makes his return after missing last week’s game against Baltimore due to a concussion, Sproles, Ryan Mathews and Byron Marshall make up the running back group tonight for the Eagles.

Meanwhile, the following Giants players will be inactive:

CB Janoris Jenkins

WR Tavarres King

OT Will Beatty

S Nat Berhe

DE Jason Pierre-Paul

RB George Winn

DE Ishaq Williams