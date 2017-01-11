Inauguration Celebration Comes To Sussex County

To kick-off inauguration event, Governor-elect John Carney and Lieutenant Governor-elect Bethany Hall Long will be in Sussex County on Saturday. The two will take part in the celebration of the arts, which will include works and performances that represent the talents of Sussex Counties’ residents. Live music, art performances, Nanticoke drumming and dancing, poetry reading and theatrical performances will be done. The event will take place Saturday night at the Clear Space Theatre in Rehoboth Beach, beginning at 7 p.m. Registered attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food items to help feed the hungry of Sussex County.