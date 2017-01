The Nationals have announced their Spring Training reporting dates, with pitchers and catchers due in West Palm Beach, Fla., on Feb. 14 and position players to follow Feb. 17. So as the countdown begins, the Nats have a few items on their to-do list before they pack up for Florida. This week’s Inbox takes a look at another potential closing option, bench possibilities, questions about starting pitching health and depth … and Mike Trout.