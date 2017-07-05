Incident reported at GM Detroit-Hamtramck assembly plant

Emergency crews are rushing to GM’s Hamtramck assembly plant in Detroit after an incident inside the plant.

A call reporting an explosion came in around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

A General Motors spokesperson tells Fox News that characterizing what took place as an explosion is not correct.

The company is expected to release a full statement soon.

“A couple of people might have been injured but the injuries are not life threatening,” according to the GM spokesperson.

Around 10:30, the fire department told FOX 2 that just one person was injured and this was “not a major incident” and that they are downgrading from 10 fire engines on the scene to three.

The fire department said this is believed to be a minor explosion or a chemical reaction.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.