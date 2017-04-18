The state-backed fund Innovation Network Corp of Japan is looking at the auction of Toshiba Corp’s <6502.T> chip unit but did not participate in first-round bidding, INCJ Chairman Toshiyuki Shiga said on Tuesday.

Continue Reading Below

Sources familiar with the matter have told Reuters INCJ may invest in the business as a minority partner – a move that would help the government prevent a sale to bidders it deems risky to national security.

(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)