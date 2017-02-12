India declares to set Bangladesh 459-run target

HYDERABAD, India (AP) India declared its second innings after reaching 159-4 in 29 overs against Bangladesh on day four of the one-off test in Hyderabad on Sunday to set the tourists a 459-run target.

India made a poor start with Taskin Ahmed (2-43) removing the opening pair and reducing the home side to 23-2. Lokesh Rahul (7) and Murali Vijay (10) were both caught behind.

Virat Kohli (38) and Cheteshwar Pujara (54 not out) then added 67 runs for the third wicket, upping the scoring rate.

Kohli was caught at midwicket off Shakib Al Hasan (2-50). Pujara put on 38 runs with Ajinkya Rahane (28), who too was bowled by Shakib.

Ravindra Jadeja (16 not out) was promoted up the order and hit a couple lusty blows in a quick-fire 31-run partnership with Pujara.

Pujara completed his 12th test half-century off 57 balls. He hit six fours and a six, as India declared during the tea break.