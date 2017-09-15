India: Indian soldier killed in Pakistan firing in Kashmir

An Indian paramilitary officer says a border guard has been killed after Pakistani soldiers fired at several positions along the volatile border in disputed Kashmir.

D. Parekh, a senior officer with India’s Border Security Force, says Pakistani soldiers early Friday fired mortar shells and automatic rifles at border posts in five places in Arnia sector.

Parekh called it a violation of the 2003 ceasefire accord between the nuclear rivals, both of who claim Kashmir in its entirety.

He says Indian soldiers retaliated.

According to police, a civilian also has been wounded.

Pakistan did not immediately comment.

In the past, both countries have accused the other of initiating border skirmishes leading to the deaths of soldiers and civilians on either side.