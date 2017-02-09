India reaches 86-1 at lunch on day 1 of test vs Bangladesh

HYDERABAD, India (AP) Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara shared an unbeaten, 84-run partnership for the second wicket as India reached 86-1 at lunch on the opening day of the one-off cricket test against Bangladesh.

Vijay was unbeaten on 45 and Pujara was batting on 39 after the hosts won the toss Thursday and opted to bat in what is Bangladesh’s first test match on Indian soil.

Opener Lokesh Rahul (2) was bowled in the first over, after getting an inside edge off Taskin Ahmed (1-17), but the Indian batsmen weren’t really troubled in the opening session.

India’s 50 came up in the 15th over and the 50 partnership came off 86 balls.

Vijay had a reprieve when Mehedi Hasan (0-26) missed a run-out chance in the 19th over. Vijay played to square leg and set off for a run, but Kamrul Islam Rabbi’s diving effort in the field caused a misunderstanding between the batsmen who only survived because of an indirect throw and a missed opportunity at the non-striker’s end by Hasan.

India surprisingly went in with three pacemen and with two spinners in the bowling attack, recalling Bhuvneshwar Kumar for the injured Amit Mishra.

In the other major selection choice, Karun Nair made way for returning vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane. Nair became only the second Indian batsman to score a triple century in test cricket when he posted 303 in Chennai against England, but was left out for the Hyderabad match.