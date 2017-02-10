India stop at 687-7 and take Bangladesh wicket on day 2

HYDERABAD, India (AP) India declared at 687-6 and took a Bangladesh wicket to keep the squeeze on in their one-off cricket test on Friday.

Bangladesh was 41-1 after 14 overs, trailing India by 646 runs at Rajiv Ghandi International Stadium.

Tamim Iqbal was 24 not out, and Mominul Haque on 1. Two overs before stumps, Soumya Sarkar was dismissed for 15 after a video review showed he bottom-edged Umesh Yadav (1-2) in the latter’s first over.

India declared after wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha reached his second test century, 106 not out off 155 balls. Ravindra Jadeja was 60 not out as India looked for late quick runs. They added 67 runs in 13 overs after tea, and put on 118 for the seventh wicket.

Saha hit seven fours and two sixes.

Jadeja scored his fifth test half-century off 68 balls. He hit four fours and two sixes overall.