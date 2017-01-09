6.8 F
Indian army says 3 of its workers killed in Kashmir attack

  • An Indian soldier keeps vigil during a search operation outside the camp of the General Engineering Reserve Force (GREF), the site of a militant attack, in the frontier Battal area, about 90 kilometers from Jammu, India, Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. The Indian army says three civilian laborers working with an army road construction crew were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack near the border with Pakistan in Indian-controlled Kashmir. (AP photo/Channi Anand)  (The Associated Press)

SRINAGAR, India –  The Indian army says three civilian laborers working with an army road construction crew were killed in a pre-dawn militant attack near the border with Pakistan in Indian-controlled Kashmir.

An Indian army statement on Monday said the militants fired at a camp of the General Engineering Reserve Force in the frontier Battal area.

The statement said another laborer was wounded, while a search was on for the attackers.

There was no independent confirmation of the incident.

India and Pakistan each administer a portion of Kashmir, but both claim the disputed Himalayan territory in its entirety.

In Indian-controlled Kashmir, rebel groups have been fighting for either independence or a merger with Pakistan since 1989. More than 68,000 people have been killed in the armed uprising and ensuing Indian military crackdown.

