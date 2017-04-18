Indian-born US cricket player becomes American citizen

LOS ANGELES (AP) Indian-born U.S. national cricket team player Timil Kaushik Patel has become a naturalized American citizen.

The 33-year-old California resident took the oath to naturalize Tuesday at a ceremony in Los Angeles.

Patel has been playing for the U.S. national team, occupying one of three slots for residents of the country who are not American citizens.

He says becoming an American shores up his standing as a player and helps the U.S. team bring on new players before a key tournament next month in Uganda.

Patel moved to the U.S. from India seven years ago with his family. He also plays cricket for the St. Lucia Stars and has a medical transport business in California.