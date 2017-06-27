Indian River School District needs school bus drivers

The wheels on the bus won’t go round and round this year at the Indian River School District. That’s unless the district can fill the void left by several retirements and an increased enrollment in the district. The district has until September 5th to fill out the ranks. All Delaware bus drivers are required to have a Commercial Driver’s License and School Bus Endorsement. The district and its bus contractors will assist interested drivers in receiving necessary certifications before the start of next school year.