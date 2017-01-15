Indian River VFC Responds to 3 Crashes in 90 Minutes

Indian River Emergency officials were called for three vehicle crashes early this morning. Crews were called for a rollover crash on Long Neck Road in the area of Pot Nets Creekside just after 1:30. Then at around 1:45 they were called for a vehicle in the water at the end of Warwick Road. They found a vehicle partially in the water. The third crash occurred just before 3 in the Bay City area where an SUV missed a curve and overturned and struck a utility pole. The damaged pole is being replaced. Officials say there were no serious injuries. Delaware State Police are investigating.

