Indian River VFC Responds to 3 Crashes in 90 Minutes

By Mari Lou -
377

Indian River Emergency officials were called for three vehicle crashes early this morning.  Crews were called for a rollover crash on Long Neck Road in the area of Pot Nets Creekside just after 1:30.  Then at around 1:45 they were called for a vehicle in the water at the end of Warwick Road.   They found a vehicle partially in the water.  The third crash occurred just before 3 in the Bay City area where an SUV missed a curve and overturned and struck a utility pole.  The damaged pole is being replaced.  Officials say there were no serious injuries.  Delaware State Police are investigating.

CLICK HERE FOR PHOTO GALLERY

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR