Indian tycoon faces extradition hearing in London

The extradition hearing for Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya is set to begin in a London court.

The hearing scheduled to start Monday in Westminster Magistrates Court is expected to last roughly eight days and lead to a verdict on whether he will be sent back to India or allowed to remain in Britain.

He is sought by India on money-laundering charges related to the demise of several of his high-profile businesses, including an airline.

Mallya, a former member of India’s parliament who received wide coverage for his lavish parties and upscale lifestyle, has denied all the allegations against him.