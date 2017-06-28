A northwestern Indiana man told a 911 dispatcher that the shooting death of his 9-year-old daughter was an accident.

The Post-Tribune reports that 33-year-old Eric Hummel, of Hobart, sobbed to the dispatcher that “this can’t be real” after calling to report the shooting of Olivia Hummel. Olivia died half an hour later at a hospital.

Authorities say Hummel inadvertently shot Olivia June 10 while teaching his sons about gun safety. Hummel told the 911 dispatcher he didn’t realize the gun was loaded when he pulled the trigger.

An autopsy shows the girl was shot in the forehead at close range.

Hummel faces reckless homicide and child neglect charges.

Hummel’s attorney Paul Stracci says Hummel will plead not guilty, and that the idea he knowingly endangered his children is “ridiculous.”

___

