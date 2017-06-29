Indiana mom sentenced to more than a century in prison for fatally smothering 2 kids

An Indiana woman who admitted to abducting her two children and smothering them to death was sentenced Thursday to 130 years in prison.

Amber Pasztor, 30, of Fort Wayne, received 55 years for each murder count with an additional 10-year enhancement on each charge, Fox 59 reported. She told the Elkhart County judge she was sorry before she received the sentence. Pasztor had pleaded guilty but mentally ill to the two murder counts in a plea agreement.

Pasztor will also undergo mental health treatment before starting her sentence.

Pasztor prompted an Amber Alert when she abducted her children — Lilliana Hernandez, 7, and Rene Pasztor, 6 — from their custodial grandparents’ home on Sept. 26, 2016.

Their bodies were found the same day inside a car she stole from a former neighbor, Frank Macomber, 66, who authorities believe she also killed. The stolen vehicle was parked behind the Elkhart Police Department, about 70 miles northwest of Fort Wayne.

Pasztor admitted to police she smothered her children to “keep them safe” and “usher them onto heaven,” according to Fox 59.

Pasztor was also charged in the September in the shooting death of Macomber.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

