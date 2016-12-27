Indiana Pacers Headed Backwards in Power Rankings

The Indiana Pacers slide below the .500 mark once again this season, turning up the pressure on a under-performing team.

The Indiana Pacers are now on their first three-game losing of the season as this week’s edition of the power rankings roundup is upon us.

With the lack of consistency as of late, most of the experts (that aren’t enjoying an extended Christmas vacation) have Indiana sliding down the board, and understandably so.

The Pacers are starting to hit a breaking point where the fans, players, and organization all know that there is something wrong, even if they don’t know how to fix it.

The losses to the New York Knicks, the Boston Celtics, and now the Chicago Bulls have put Indiana at the lowest point it is been at all season.

Jeremy Woo @Jeremy_Woo, Sports Illustrated 17 This team really can’t string any games together. Paul George told reporters that Indiana’s “identity is inconsistency.” Not great. (Last Week: 16th) — Sports Illustrated

Matt Moore @MattMooreCBS, CBS Sports 16 One game under .500, with over half their games at home so far where they are 11-5. I am suspicious of this team being worse than their record. (Last week: 18) — CBS Sports

John Schuhmann @johnschuhmann, NBA 15 It’s hard to say that the Pacers really miss Monta Ellis, because their lineups with other guys replacing Ellis have been better than their healthy starting unit. But Glenn Robinson III has shot 27 percent in replacing Ellis over the last seven games (after shooting well as Paul George’s replacement in the starting lineup in November). They’ve been at their best with George on the floor with C.J. Miles, who’s been inconsistent himself. Inconsistency, from game to game and quarter to quarter, is the theme with these Pacers, who had some serious ups and downs last week, with Thaddeus Young’s game-winner saving them against Washington before they blew a big lead in New York and had a nine-point quarter against Boston. Another important week of games is coming. (Last week: 12) — NBA

The Pacers face the Washington Wizards, the Bulls again, and the Orlando Magic this week as they try to get back on the right side of .500.

