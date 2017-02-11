TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) Brenton Scott scored 20 points with four 3-pointers and four assists, and Indiana State outscored Drake 44-12 in the paint on Saturday to win 84-60.

Laquarious Paige added 14 points, Everett Clemons scored 11 with seven assists, and Emondre Rickman grabbed a career-high nine rebounds for the Sycamores (10-16, 4-10 Missouri Valley), who have won two straight.

Indiana State scored 15 straight with three straight 3s to extend an 11-point halftime lead to 57-31 early in the second half while the Bulldogs went scoreless for nearly three minutes. Reed Timmer hit back-to-back 3s and Drake closed to 59-41 at 12:05, but went without a field goal for nearly four minutes and trailed by 27 with 2:57 to go.

Clemons’ layup put the Sycamores up for good 10-8 amid a 5-0 run and Indiana State led 42-31 at halftime after shooting 51.5 percent from the floor to Drakes’ 32.3 percent.

Timmer finished with 15 points and Billy Wampler added 14 for Drake (7-19, 5-9), which lost its fifth straight.

Hoops Dynasty Recruit, Game Plan & Compete For Prizes

Play Now!