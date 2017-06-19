Indians’ lineup stays red hot in 12-0 win

By news@wgmd.com -
22

The hitting is contagious for the Tribe. Kipnis says Ramirez is making the whole team better with his hot hitting.

More  FOX Sports Ohio  Videos

Scooter Gennett on adjusting to MLB pitchers

Scooter Gennett on adjusting to MLB pitchers

15 mins ago

Ramirez leads red hot Indians to 12-0 win

Ramirez leads red hot Indians to 12-0 win

15 mins ago

Joey Votto spreads his philosophy after Reds end losing streak

Joey Votto spreads his philosophy after Reds end losing streak

15 mins ago

Scott Schebler's 19th home run was hit to the stars

Scott Schebler’s 19th home run was hit to the stars

1 hr ago

Jesse Winker's family was on hand to see the young prospect produce for the Reds

Jesse Winker’s family was on hand to see the young prospect produce for the Reds

1 hr ago

Francona on roster news and upcoming Orioles series

Francona on roster news and upcoming Orioles series

4 hours ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR