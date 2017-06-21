Indians to play two-game series in Puerto Rico next season

The Cleveland Indians and the Minnesota Twins will meet in a two-game series at Hiram Bithorn Stadium in San Juan, Puerto Rico on April 17th-18th, 2018, Major League Baseball and the Major League Baseball Players Association announced today. The games will mark the first time that either team has played in Puerto Rico.

The two-game set, which will serve as Twins home games, will represent the first regular season games played in Puerto Rico since the New York Mets and the Miami Marlins held a three-game series at the historic ballpark in June 2010.

“The Minnesota Twins are honored to visit Puerto Rico and represent Major League Baseball in this international showcase,” Twins President & CEO Dave St. Peter said. “The Twins look forward to joining MLB and the Cleveland Indians organization in celebrating Puerto Rico’s rich baseball heritage and growing influence on our game.”

“It is a dream come true for me to play in Puerto Rico,” Indians All-Star shortstop Francisco Lindor said. “When the Montreal Expos played in Puerto Rico, I remember going to those games and thinking to myself, ‘I would love to be here playing in front of my country and people.’ Now that we have the opportunity next April, it is a dream realized for me. These will be the most memorable regular season games of my career, for sure.”

MLB also held regular season games in San Juan in 2001, when the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays opened the regular season, and in 2003 and 2004, when the Montreal Expos played a portion of their home schedule at Hiram Bithorn Stadium.

(MLB press release)