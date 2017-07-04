Acting Indians manager Brad Mills after the Indians’ 1-0 loss to the Padres.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos Kluber after tough luck loss Indians waste a brilliant outing from Corey Kluber HIGHLIGHTS: Corey Kluber passes Bob Feller’s franchise record Former Reds reliever Sam LeCure shares his #1 rule for young pitchers Reds’ great Eric Davis teaches the art of baserunning Bryan Price thinks a key improvement can help Luis Castillo become ‘absolutely sensational’ More FOX Sports Ohio Videos »