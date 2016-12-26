51.3 F
Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed

By FOX News -
    Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok,” gestures inside a court room during his trial at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Ahok is on trial for blasphemy following his remark about a passage in the Quran that could be interpreted as prohibiting Muslims from accepting non-Muslims as leaders. (Bagus Indahono/Pool Photo via AP)  (The Associated Press)

    Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok,” walks inside a court room for his trial at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Ahok is on trial for blasphemy following his remark about a passage in the Quran that could be interpreted as prohibiting Muslims from accepting non-Muslims as leaders. (Bagus Indahono/Pool Photo via AP)  (The Associated Press)

    Jakarta Governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama, popularly known as “Ahok,” smiles at visitors inside a court room for his trial at North Jakarta District Court in Jakarta, Indonesia, Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Ahok is on trial for blasphemy following his remark about a passage in the Quran that could be interpreted as prohibiting Muslims from accepting non-Muslims as leaders. (Bagus Indahono/Pool Photo via AP)  (The Associated Press)

JAKARTA, Indonesia –  An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country’s capital will proceed.

A North Jakarta District Court judge told the court Tuesday that the panel did not accept Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama’s argument that the indictment is inaccurate and should be annulled.

The blasphemy controversy erupted when a video circulated online in which Ahok lightheartedly said that people were being deceived if they believed his detractors who asserted that the Quran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader. Ahok is seeking a second term as governor in elections due in February.

Court hearings will resume next Tuesday.

