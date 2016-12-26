Indonesia court: Jakarta governor blasphemy trial to proceed

An Indonesian court has ruled that the blasphemy trial of the minority Christian governor of the country’s capital will proceed.

A North Jakarta District Court judge told the court Tuesday that the panel did not accept Gov. Basuki “Ahok” Tjahaja Purnama’s argument that the indictment is inaccurate and should be annulled.

The blasphemy controversy erupted when a video circulated online in which Ahok lightheartedly said that people were being deceived if they believed his detractors who asserted that the Quran prohibits Muslims from having a non-Muslim leader. Ahok is seeking a second term as governor in elections due in February.

Court hearings will resume next Tuesday.