Indonesian police fatally shoot 2 militants, arrest 2 others

Members of Indonesia’s elite anti-terrorism squad have fatally shot two suspected militants and arrested two others during a raid on the main island of Java.

National police spokesman Rikwanto says the suspects were shot by the anti-terror unit Sunday after refusing an appeal from authorities to surrender from their safe house at Jatiluhur reservoir in West Java’s Purwakarta district.

Rikwanto, who goes by one name, says two suspects were captured alive, including one who was injured and taken to a police hospital in the capital, Jakarta.

He says police seized several machetes and documents from the suspects’ floating house near the reservoir, including a will in which they stated that they had pledged their allegiance to the Islamic State group and wished to take part in suicide attacks.