While gold has taken a blow in response to the diminished demand for safe-haven assets, palladium and related exchange traded fund have outperformed. The ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (NYSEArca: PALL) rose 9.1% over the past week and gained 37.0% over the past year, with the palladium spot price now hovering around $757.0 per ounce, compared…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below