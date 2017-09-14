Infant injured in Millsboro car crash

An infant was critically injured in a car crash in Millsboro yesterday. According to State Police Shortly after 11:30 AM a car and dump truck were travelling opposite directions on Betts Road. The car failed to properly negotiate a turn, and crossed in front of the dump truck’s path and the two vehicles crashed head-on. The baby was not properly fastened in a child seat, and was taken to A.I. DuPont hospital in critical condition. The driver of the car went to Beebe hospital but was discharged with non-life threatening injuries. The dump truck operator was uninjured.