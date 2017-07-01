Ingles stays with Utah Jazz with four-year deal

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Forward Joe Ingles has agreed to a four-year contract to remain with the Utah Jazz, who are also hoping to retain Gordon Hayward.

Priority Sports announced the deal Saturday on Twitter, which ESPN first reported was worth $52 million.

Ingles was a restricted free agent who would have drawn interest from other teams. But the Jazz locked up the Australian on the first full day of free agency and can now turn their attention to Hayward, their All-Star forward who met with the Miami Heat on Saturday.

Ingles averaged a career-best 7.1 points in his third NBA season, then helped the Jazz knock off the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round of the playoffs before falling to the eventual champion Golden State Warriors.