Injured dog stranded on train tracks protected by furry friend

A video of a dog helping another furry friend injured and stuck on some snowy railroad tracks in Ukraine is warming people’s hearts online.

[embedded content]

The hurt dog, named Lucy, could not move from the tracks in Uzhhorod, about 503 miles west of Kiev, ABC News reported. However, another dog made sure she was kept safe for two days while trains passed by.

A video posted on Facebook showed the dog holding Lucy’s head down as a train passed to keep her from getting hit.

It was not clear how Lucy got hurt.

Denis Malafeyev, who shared the video on Christmas, said the dog named Panda not only protected Lucy from trains, but also helped keep her warm as temperatures dropped. According to a translation of the post, Panda would not let people get close to them.

The post has since racked up more than 1 million views.

[embedded content]

Malafeyev called the dogs’ bond “instinct, love, friendship, loyalty.”

He added, “I know one thing; not all people can do that!!!! It is instructive for us.”

An animal shelter eventually helped get the dogs back to their owners, ABC News added.

“The animals are on the mend,” Malafeyev wrote in an update several days later.

