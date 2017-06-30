Injured Konta out of Eastbourne, doubt for Wimbledon

EASTBOURNE, England (AP) Johanna Konta withdrew from the semifinals of the Eastbourne International on Friday because of a spine injury, putting in doubt her participation at Wimbledon.

The seventh-ranked Konta was to play Karolina Pliskova, who now gets a bye to the final.

The other semifinal is between Caroline Wozniacki and Heather Watson.

Konta had a hard fall near the end of her 6-3, 6-4 win over top-ranked Angelique Kerber in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

”We made the decision based on the fact I’m still quite sore through my thoracic spine,” Konta said. ”Next week is Wimbledon but I make decisions for my health.

”I didn’t sleep too well but I heard that’s normal. It just didn’t feel quite right. The most important thing is I rest well for the next 24 hours and then we’ll see.”

Konta is seeded No. 6 at Wimbledon, which starts on Monday.