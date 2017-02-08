Injuries paved the way during regular season for Jets

The New York Jets have had their share of misfortune on and off the playing field, which has hurt the team’s chances of a successful and productive season.

This past season has indeed taken a huge toll on players, coaches, and their frustrated fans alike. As several New York Jets have found themselves worn down and injured throughout the regular season, therefore unable to go out there 100 percent healthy and get the job done.

The 2016 Jets have been down that road quite often, more often than they would like to have been. Injuries have a tough effect on the team since this means that someone has to step up and get things done in place of their injured teammate. It’s even harder of a transition when filling in for a starter.

With certain players also just not being productive, it just was not a very good season at all, as the Jets struggled to win games. This season was definitely one that fans and players, coaches as well would like to leave in the past.

More from The Jet Press

It’s no surprise that Geno Smith is not a fan favorite and that Ryan Fitzpatrick has not won back the heart of the fans, who had seen such a great season from him before 2016. Going back to the injuries that piled up for this team, center Nick Mangold, a huge part of this franchise, has been injured this season due to his knee.

Offensive tackle Ryan Clady, who is dealing with a torn rotator cuff, was another big addition to the list of injured players. Offensive guard Brian Winters has been placed on injured reserve as well, hurting his shoulder.

There were more injured, such players as Bilal Powell, Steve McLendon, Brandon Marshall, Lorenzo Mauldin, Muhammad Wilkerson, Robby Anderson, and even Matt Forte. As you can see, that’s a hefty list of star players that without them contributing on the football field, turned the Jets into one of the worst teams in the NFL.

Even quarterback Bryce Petty was one of the injury bug’s latest victims, going down with a torn labrum injury, which is not good news, as the young quarterback was unable to help the team and not able to go out there and play in Week 17.

MUST READ: Top 3 free agents the Jets must absolutely keep

Overall, injuries paved the way during the regular season of the Jets since while it is a part of football, they got hit the hardest throughout the year. They didn’t have quality depth that could step up and deliver as that was one of the primary reasons why they ended 5-11. Hopefully, come next season, the strength and conditioning programs of the Jets helps alleviate such a long list of injuries to ensure that starting players are able to go the distance all season long.

This article originally appeared on