Injury Update: Four Eagles Questionable

On Wednesday morning, head coach Doug Pederson offered one last injury update before Thursday’s prime-time matchup with the New York Giants. According to Pederson, Allen Barbre (hamstring), Jordan Matthews (ankle) and G/T Isaac Seumalo (ankle) will all be listed as questionable but should all be able to play. T Halapoulivaati Vaitai will also be listed as questionable, though it still sounds uncertain as to whether or not he’d be able to play against New York.

Meanwhile, Darren Sproles will return to the field and will be available both out of the backfield and as a punt returner. Sproles is a welcomed addition to the Eagles’ running backs group, a position that just lost Kenjon Barner to Injured Reserve with a hamstring injury.