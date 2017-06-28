Inmate fatally shot, deputy wounded inside Tennessee clinic

Officials say an inmate was killed and an officer wounded after the prisoner attacked one of his escorts inside a Tennessee clinic.

Nashville police told The Tennessean that two Robertson County deputies were escorting a prisoner to a medical clinic when he grabbed a deputy’s gun and fired. Police said one deputy was critically injured and the other returned fire.

The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Police said the shooting happened inside the medical office complex building.

Robertson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Ryan Martin said the nature of the officer’s injuries isn’t yet known.

No names or other details were immediately available.