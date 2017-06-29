Inside Moscow&#039;s majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

By news@wgmd.com -
17

National Geographic’s Sergey Gordeev explains the history of the world’s tallest Christian Orthodox church.

More Soccer Videos

Inside Moscow's majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Inside Moscow’s majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour

Just now

Why didn't Cristiano Ronaldo shoot Portugal's first penalty?

Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo shoot Portugal’s first penalty?

16 hours ago

Chile outlast Portugal to reach Confederations Cup final | HIGHLIGHTS

Chile outlast Portugal to reach Confederations Cup final | HIGHLIGHTS

17 hours ago

Islam and Christianity find common ground in Russia's Kazan region

Islam and Christianity find common ground in Russia’s Kazan region

21 hours ago

Top 5 Goals of Confederations Cup Group Stage

Top 5 Goals of Confederations Cup Group Stage

1 day ago

L​A Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | 2017 MLS Highlights

L​A Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | 2017 MLS Highlights

3 days ago

More Soccer Videos»

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR