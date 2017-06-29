National Geographic’s Sergey Gordeev explains the history of the world’s tallest Christian Orthodox church.

More Soccer Videos Inside Moscow’s majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo shoot Portugal’s first penalty? Chile outlast Portugal to reach Confederations Cup final | HIGHLIGHTS Islam and Christianity find common ground in Russia’s Kazan region Top 5 Goals of Confederations Cup Group Stage L​A Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | 2017 MLS Highlights More Soccer Videos »