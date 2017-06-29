National Geographic’s Sergey Gordeev explains the history of the world’s tallest Christian Orthodox church.
More Soccer Videos
Inside Moscow’s majestic Cathedral of Christ the Saviour
Just now
Why didn’t Cristiano Ronaldo shoot Portugal’s first penalty?
16 hours ago
Chile outlast Portugal to reach Confederations Cup final | HIGHLIGHTS
17 hours ago
Islam and Christianity find common ground in Russia’s Kazan region
21 hours ago
Top 5 Goals of Confederations Cup Group Stage
1 day ago
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting Kansas City | 2017 MLS Highlights
3 days ago