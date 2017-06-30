Insurance company to pay $100K in 2015 Oklahoma State crash

An insurance provider whose imprisoned client drove into a crowd at Oklahoma State University’s 2015 homecoming parade will provide $100,000 to the victims.

The Oklahoman reports a judge is expected to decide how the money will be divided during an August hearing.

An attorney for Farmers Insurance says the victims, along with medical care and insurance providers, won’t receive a lot of money. He says that’s common when there isn’t enough insurance proceeds to pay for an accident’s full damages.

The crash killed four people and injured dozens of others.

Prosecutors allege the driver, 27-year-old Adacia Chambers, sped up before slamming into the parade spectators. Chambers’ attorneys say she has a mental illness and experienced a psychotic episode at the time of the crash.

Chambers pleaded no contest to second-degree murder in January. She was sentenced to life in prison.

