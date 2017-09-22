Insurance scam targeting Delaware seniors exposed

A scam is afoot in Delaware promising fake health insurance for seniors. Delaware’s Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro announced the presence of the scheme yesterday, saying that unlicensed companies were targeting nursing homes and long term care facilities in Kent County. The scheme was brought to the attention of the State by a nursing home that reported a company trying to sell various unlicensed insurance products, including dental, audio, and visual plans. A list of licensed companies is which consumers can cross-reference if unsure of a company’s legitimacy can be found here.