Internet hot for royal teacher

Prince George started school Thursday, and while the young royal’s first day made for an adorable moment, it was his stylish teacher who stole the spotlight.

Kate Middleton was unable to accompany her son to the Lower School at Thomas’s Battersea, but Helen Haslem, head of the $23,000-per-year institution, was there to greet him and Prince William outside before class. She approached the young prince, shaking his and his father’s hands before leading them both inside.

Video of the interaction has caught the attention of the internet, with people pointing out the similarity between Haslem’s dress and ones Princess Kate has worn in the past. Haslem’s pale pink Amana dress is from L.K. Bennett, one of Princess Kate’s favorites, while the Princess has worn similar Alexander McQueen and Lela Rose styles. Haslem’s dress retails for $425 and is currently sold out online.

While it seems Haslem has sparked a new fashion trend, Prince George is quite the style icon as well. In fact, his signature shorts have “directly influenced” the way parents dress their own children, resulting in a 17 percent increase in the sale of girls shorts since last year.

Prince George’s go-to look will fit in perfectly at his new school. According to the Thomas’s Battersea website, the official uniform includes a navy V-neck jumper, matching shorts and knee socks.