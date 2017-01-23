Internet mercilessly mocks Tom Brady for massive coat

Tom Brady and the Patriots beat the Steelers on Sunday, meaning the Patriots are headed to the Super Bowl, but all the Twitterverse cared about after the game Sunday was the massive warming coat Brady was seen wearing on the sidelines.

The Internet wanted to know: What was Brady hiding under that jacket? Why was he wearing it?

Fans had some ideas.

I understand playoff tickets are expensive, but Tom Brady is a millionaire, he shouldn’t be sneaking people in under his coat. pic.twitter.com/zeOec8YYVm — Jason Mustian (@jasonmustian) January 23, 2017

Tom Brady’s coat is so big because it’s full of secrets pic.twitter.com/E4wKq4pG8T — Jilly Bean (@Jilly____Bean) January 23, 2017

Is it just me, or does it look like this jacket is giving birth to Tom Brady? #tombrady #tombradyjacket #tombradycoat pic.twitter.com/NxgIwmZ64m — James McGuire (@JamesMcGuireJr) January 23, 2017

@theTeddyHeffner Did you see that jacket Tom Brady was wearing yesterday? He must have been hiding a couple football air pumps. LOL — Al Rabon (@BravesManSC) January 23, 2017

⚡️ “Tom Brady: Is that a fridge in your jacket?”https://t.co/DEwk1h7gK1 — Gary Hopkins (@GRHOP1) January 23, 2017

I’ve always said Tom Brady was three kids in a jacket wearing a Tom Brady face mask — Reid Parker (@ReidParker_) January 23, 2017

Either way, Brady is headed to the Super Bowl on Feb. 5. Maybe his big coat will get to come along for the ride — weather permitting.