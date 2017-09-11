Interpol releases fugitive Red Bull heir&#039;s &#039;wanted&#039; listing

BANGKOK –  Interpol has released a “wanted” listing for a Thai heir to the Red Bull energy drink fortune who is accused in a car crash that killed a Bangkok police officer five years ago.

The international police network made the “red notice” for Vorayuth Yoovidhya viewable to the public on Monday. Law-enforcement officials have been able to access the listing since last month.

Vorayuth, better known by his nickname “Boss,” is wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Bangkok in September 2012, in which a Thai policeman on motorbike patrol was struck and killed by a driver in a Ferrari.

He has avoided meeting prosecutors ever since, but an arrest warrant was issued only in April. His case has raised allegations that Thai authorities are lenient with wealthy suspects.

