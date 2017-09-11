Investigation into Clinton lawyers accused of deleting emails is ordered

A Maryland county judge has ordered the state bar to investigate three lawyers accused of deleting thousands of Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Circuit Judge Paul F. Harris Jr. ruled Monday that the Attorney Grievance Commission and Office of Bar Counsel Maryland Office of Bar Counsel must look into complaints against Cheryl Mills, Heather Samuelson and David E. Kendall, citing “allegations of destroying evidence,” according to the Washington Times.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

The ruling came after Ty Clevenger, an attorney in New York City, filed the complaint. He recently was denied files from the FBI related to Clinton’s email investigation, due to what the bureau called a lack of public interest.

FBI SHUTS DOWN REQUEST FOR FILES ON HILLARY CLINTON BY CITING LACK OF PUBLIC INTEREST

Clevenger argued that the lawyers should be investigated for wrongdoing by destroying evidence, The Baltimore Sun reported.

Harris said Clevenger’s appeal to have the lawyers investigated “appears to have merit,” the Times reported.

Clevenger is looking to prove Clinton committed perjury, the Times reported. He said he was writing a book about political corruption — and has lobbed accusations against both Republicans and Democrats.

Related Image Expand / Collapse

HILLARY CLINTON’S BOOK RELEASE HAS DEMS WORRIED, IRRITATED

A lawyer for the bar counsel said Monday that Clevenger’s complaint was “frivolous” but wouldn’t elaborate, citing confidentiality reasons. Judge Harris rejected the argument.

“The court is ordering bar counsel to investigate,” Harris said.

Former FBI Director James Comey said in July 2016 that while Clinton’s use of a private email server was “extremely careless,” he decided against recommending criminal charges.

Fox News’ Alex Pappas contributed to this report.