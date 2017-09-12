A crime scene investigator says a blood sample collected from a carport located at the home of a slain Tennessee woman matched her DNA profile.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Lawrence James testified Tuesday in the trial of Zachary Adams in Savannah, Tennessee. Adams has pleaded not guilty to kidnapping, raping and killing Holly Bobo. She was 20 when she disappeared from her home in Parsons, Tennessee, in April 2011. Her remains were found in 2014.

Bobo’s brother Clint has testified he saw his sister and a man in the carport before they walked together into woods next to the family’s home.

James, a forensic scientist, said one of five blood samples from the carport yielded a complete DNA profile. James said that complete profile matched Holly Bobo’s DNA.