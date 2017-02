For a good part of 2016, gold exchange traded products, including the SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEArca: GLD), iShares Gold Trust (NYSEArca: IAU) and ETFS Physical Swiss Gold Shares (NYSEArca: SGOL), were prolific asset gatherers, but that theme ebbed late in the year amid concerns about the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy. Although many market participants still…Click to read more at ETFtrends.com.

Continue Reading Below