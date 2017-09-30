Iowa man slams ex-wife for allegedly leaving 4 kids home alone while in Europe

An Iowa man slammed his former wife for allegedly leaving her four children behind while she traveled to Europe, but added he was not surprised at her actions.

Matthew Macke told CBS’ Inside Edition that he was angry at his ex-wife Erin Lee Macke of Johnston for leaving the children behind — but not shocked.

“I am really angry, but I wish I could say I am surprised, but I am not,” Macke, the father of the two youngest children, told Inside Edition.

“In my eyes it was a clear, deliberate, intentional act,” he said.

Erin Lee Macke, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with four counts of child endangerment and one of transferring a firearm to a person under 21.

Johnston Police said Macke tried but failed to make child care arrangements for her children – two aged 12, one 7 and other 6 – before leaving Sept. 20 for a 12-day vacation in Germany. The father of one of the children was called by his child the next day, and he tipped off police that the kids had been left unsupervised, Johnston police spokeswoman Janet Wilwerding said Friday.

Macke was contacted by police while she was in Germany and ordered to return. The Iowa Department of Human Services took custody of the abandoned children before handing them over to relatives.

Matthew Macke told Inside Edition the children were “doing well.”

“If she wants to take a vacation, more power to her,” Macke said of his ex-wife. “But she has a responsibility as a parent.”

Erin Lee Macke remained in custody Friday, according to Polk County Jail records.

