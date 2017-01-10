Iowa State extends AD Jamie Pollard though 2024

AMES, Iowa (AP) Iowa State extended Jamie Pollard’s contract through 2024 on Tuesday, a deal that will make him the longest-serving athletic director in school history.

Pollard joined Iowa State in 2005 and is the third-longest serving athletic director in the Big 12. He has overseen the renovation and expansion of Jack Trice Stadium and the building of football- and basketball-only practice facilities. Pollard also hired basketball coaches Fred Hoiberg and Steve Prohm, and football coach Matt Campbell.

Terms of Pollard’s new contract weren’t immediately disclosed.

”Jamie is an exceptional leader who shares my vision for elevating the profile of Iowa State as a university known for excellence,” Iowa State President Steven Leath said. ”He recently outlined several major initiatives for the athletics department. This extension helps solidify the execution of that ambitious plan.”

Pollard’s signature move was hiring Hoiberg, who had never coached at any level, in 2010. Hoiberg went on to lead the Cyclones to four consecutive NCAA tournaments before leaving for the Chicago Bulls.

The football team just completed its first season in a stadium that saw a $60 million renovation, upping the capacity to 61,500, and the school said its annual fundraising has tripled since Pollard took over.

”The Iowa State community has been a terrific home for our family and this extension means we can keep building on the positive momentum that our coaches, staff and student-athletes have created,” Pollard said.