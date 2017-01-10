Iran agrees to take steps to reduce enriched uranium stockpile

Iran agreed Tuesday to take steps that would push its stockpile of enriched uranium far below the 300-kilogram cap fixed in its 2015 nuclear agreement, potentially eliminating one flashpoint over the accord, western diplomats said.

Iran pledged to take the step after discussions in Vienna Tuesday between Iran and the six powers that reached the nuclear agreement.

The meeting is expected to be the last in which the Obama administration will participate before U.S. President-elect Donald Trump takes office on Jan. 20.

The outgoing administration has been looking for ways to bolster the nuclear accord, a key foreign policy legacy for Mr. Obama, ahead of Mr. Trump’s inauguration.

U.S. and European officials have been discussing for months steps Iran could take to ensure it keeps clear of key thresholds set in the nuclear accord.

Western officials also have said Iran has come very close to reaching its 300-kilogram cap on the amount of enriched uranium allowed in the country in recent weeks. When highly enriched, uranium can be used to fuel a nuclear weapon.

Click for more from The Wall Street Journal.