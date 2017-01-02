45.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Monday, January 2, 2017
Iran detains 21 fishermen from Arab nations in its waters

Iran detains 21 fishermen from Arab nations in its waters

By FOX News -
22

TEHRAN, Iran –  Iranian state TV is reporting the country’s coast guard has detained 21 fishermen and their three boats from neighboring Arab nations for straying into its territorial waters and fishing rare species.

The Monday report said the traditional boats, known as dhows, had entered Iranian waters near the country’s Kish Island in the Persian Gulf. It said the fishermen were handed over to the courts, adding that they had fished rare species of sharks and fish in Iranian waters.

In recent months, Iran has detained 12 dhows in its waters over similar charges.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB