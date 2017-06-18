Iran Fires Missiles At Islamic State Targets In Syria

Iran launched several missiles at Islamic State targets in eastern Syria, the nation’s Revolutionary Guard announced Sunday, as retaliation for terrorist attacks earlier this month in Tehran. At least 17 people were killed in those attacks on Iran’s parliament and a shrine on June 7, which the Islamic State took credit for. Iran said it used ground-to-ground, medium-range missiles against targets in Syria’s Deir el-Zour province. Iran’s hard-line Revolutionary Guard supports the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and his Hezbollah allies in the Syrian civil war. Iran claimed many terrorists had been killed in the strike, though there was no confirmation of casualties.

