Iran releases video of new ballistic missile being test-fired

Iran’s state media showed video Friday of the successful test-launch of a new ballistic missile capable of reaching portions of the Middle East, including Israel.

Just hours earlier, the Khorramshahr missile was unveiled at a large military parade presided over by Iranian President Hassan Rohani who vowed to continue Tehran’s missile program in defiance of demands from Washington to halt it.

State broadcaster IRIB showed footage of the missile test. The report did not give the time or location of the test. The video included footage from an on-board camera showing the detachment of the cone that could carry multiple warheads.

“You are seeing images of the successful test of the Khorramshahr ballistic missile with the range of 2,000 km [1,200 miles], the latest missile of our country,” state television said.

Rouhani said Iran would strengthen its missile capabilities without asking for any country’s permission.

His comments came just days after President Trump delivered a speech at the United Nations in which he accused Iran of exporting violence to Yemen, Syria, and other parts of the Middle East.

Trump called Rouhani’s government a “murderous regime” that shouldn’t be allowed to have missiles.

“We cannot let a murderous regime continue these destabilizing activities while building dangerous missiles,” he added.

The president’s critique bolstered the view of those who believe the U.S. will walk away from the Iranian nuclear deal struck when President Barack Obama was in the White House. Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia are also parties to the pact.

Trump said this week he has reached a decision on the nuclear deal, but hasn’t revealed what it is, Reuters reported.

Fox News’ Lucas Tomlinson contributed to this report.